Bickley station closed after reports of person struck by train

Bickley railway station in Bromley has been closed following reports that a person has been struck by a train.

The incident has prompted an emergency response at the station, with passengers being advised that the station is currently closed to the public.

No trains are currently operating through the station, according to information being shared locally.

Public urged not to speculate

Details surrounding the incident remain limited and there has been no confirmed information about the condition of the person involved in the information available at this stage.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid speculation or sharing unconfirmed claims while emergency services deal with the incident.

Passengers intending to travel through Bickley should check the latest rail information before starting their journeys.

Further information is expected once the incident has been formally confirmed by the relevant authorities.