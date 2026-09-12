Swindon Police Launch Manhunt for Suspect After Serious Assault

Swindon police have launched a manhunt for a suspect following a serious assault. Officers are appealing for information to help locate a man wanted following an unknown incident in which somebody was seriously injured.

Dwayne Bryan, 41, is also wanted for failing to appear on bail. Police believe Bryan is currently in the Swindon area and are asking anyone who knows where he is to come forward.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.