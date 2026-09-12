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TOWER BLOCK BLAZE Around 70 firefighters tackle 17th-floor blaze at Poplar tower block

Around 70 firefighters tackle 17th-floor blaze at Poplar tower block

 

Around 70 firefighters have tackled a blaze in a high-rise residential block in Poplar after dozens of residents fled the building during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ten Fire engines were sent to Blackwall Way after London Fire Brigade received the first 999 calls at around 4.35am today, Saturday 12 September.

The fire broke out in a two-room flat with a balcony on the 17th floor of a 22-storey residential building.

A woman and a child managed to escape from the affected flat before firefighters arrived.

A further 50 people evacuated the building before crews reached the scene and were taken to a rest centre while the emergency response continued.

Firefighters from Poplar, Whitechapel, Plaistow, Stratford, Shadwell, East Ham, East Greenwich, Bethnal Green and Greenwich fire stations were mobilised.

Crews brought the blaze under control by 6.41am, just over two hours after the first emergency calls were received.

The flat and its balcony were damaged by fire.

London Fire Brigade has confirmed that an investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the blaze.

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