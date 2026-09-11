Police stop 24 drivers in Wiltshire crackdown on motorists passing horses too closely

Wiltshire Police has launched a new road safety operation targeting motorists who pass horses too closely or at excessive speed on the county’s roads.

Operation Close Pass was launched on Thursday, 10 September, with officers stopping 24 vehicles during an operation in Dilton Marsh, near Fairfield College.

The initiative brought together neighbourhood officers, the Roads Policing Unit, the Prevention Hub and volunteers from the British Horse Society.

Drivers stopped over passing behaviour

Police said officers observed motorists approaching horses too quickly, failing to leave the recommended two-metre gap and accelerating harshly or cutting back in front of horses after overtaking.

All 24 motorists stopped during the operation were dealt with through education and advice, although police said enforcement action can be considered where appropriate.

Under Highway Code guidance, drivers passing horse riders should slow to a maximum of 10mph and leave at least two metres of space.

Motorists should also avoid sounding their horn or revving their engine and should be prepared to stop if necessary.

Chief Constable warns of ‘devastating consequences’

Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Catherine Roper said: “Wiltshire has a strong and valued equestrian community, with many people using our roads to ride horses every day. Every road user has a responsibility to help keep others safe.

“Passing a horse too closely or at speed can have devastating consequences. Horses can react unpredictably when startled, placing riders, drivers and other road users at risk.”

She said the fact 24 motorists were stopped in a relatively short period demonstrated why the operation was important.

Police said the campaign is intended to improve motorists’ understanding of how to safely pass horses and reduce the risk of serious collisions and injuries on rural roads.