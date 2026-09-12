Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves man with potentially life-changing injuries

Three people have been arrested after a car allegedly travelled the wrong way along the M1 before crashing into another vehicle and leaving a man with potentially life-changing injuries.

Emergency services were called to the motorway near Wakefield late on Friday night following a serious Collision which forced the closure of the northbound carriageway.

West Yorkshire Police said a blue Kia Proceed had failed to stop for officers before travelling the wrong way on the northbound M1.

The Kia was subsequently involved in a collision with a Dacia.

The Dacia driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries described as potentially life-changing.

An 18-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing injury by reckless driving.

The 30-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.

Police said another person reportedly fled the scene.

The incident prompted major disruption around junctions 39 to 41, with the northbound motorway closed and traffic temporarily stopped on sections of the southbound carriageway.

National Highways later confirmed that the M1 had fully reopened in both directions.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which could assist the investigation to come forward.