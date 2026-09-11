Five arrested after police stop car linked to vehicle thefts and uncover suspected ‘chop shop’

Five people have been arrested after police stopped a car in Wednesbury which officers said had been used in the theft of two vehicles.

West Midlands Police’s Road Crime Team stopped the vehicle and carried out a search, during which officers discovered a machete and equipment believed to be used in vehicle thefts.

All five occupants of the car were arrested.

Suspected ‘chop shop’ discovered in Aston

Further enquiries led police to recover the two stolen vehicles and subsequently locate what officers described as a suspected “chop shop” in Aston.

Police said multiple other stolen cars were also recovered from the location.

The operation involved the Road Crime Team and was supported by police drone officers and ANPR interceptors.

Enquiries into the suspected vehicle theft operation are continuing.