Police Officer Claims He’ll “F Up” UFC Fighter During Arrest

The police officer in question has released fresh footage from the arrest of UFC legend Dustin Poirier, showing him in handcuffs and being threatened by another officer. The video shows the cop saying: “He can be whatever UFC fighter he wanna be, he’s gonna get f*cked up today. He already got one cauliflower ear and I’m about to rip that b*tch off and put it in his f*cking pocket.”

The officer claims he’s going to “f up” Poirier, but the footage shows him in handcuffs and out of earshot. The statement is made in a context where the officer has full control of the situation and the fighter is not in immediate danger.

Poirier, who was arrested in July for allegedly threatening to turn violent, has since reportedly sorted himself out and got off the booze. The officer’s comments are seen as a delusion given the circumstances.

The video is shared on social media with the caption: “That’s easy to say when you’re on your home patch…” The officer’s remarks are viewed as an over-the-top reaction to a situation where the fighter is not in immediate danger.

Despite the officer’s comments, Poirier remains a formidable figure in the UFC. The footage highlights the chaotic and unpredictable nature of combat sports, with the officer’s actions being seen as a humorous take on the situation.