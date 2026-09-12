Teen suffers potentially life-changing injuries after ‘unknown substance’ thrown during Manchester city centre altercation

A teenager has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after an unknown substance was allegedly thrown at him during an altercation in Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Exchange Square, close to the Arndale Shopping Centre, at around 6.10pm today, Saturday 12 September, following reports of an ongoing disturbance.

Officers attended and established that an unknown substance had allegedly been thrown at a boy following a verbal altercation.

The victim, described as being in his mid-teens, suffered injuries which police said were not believed to be life-threatening but could potentially be life-changing.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

A police scene remains in place while officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Greater Manchester Police said enquiries are ongoing.