Man, 26, found dead after emergency services called to Cliftonville street

A 26-year-old man has died after emergency services were called to a residential street in Cliftonville.

Police were called to Northdown Road at around 5.10pm on Saturday 12 September following a report of concern for a man.

Officers attended alongside other emergency services, with police vehicles and a fire engine seen near properties close to the Tesco superstore.

Part of Northdown Road was cordoned off while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Kent Police confirmed a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

“His next of kin has been informed.”

No suspicious circumstances are believed to be involved.