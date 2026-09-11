Gunman jailed for 15 years after shooting and petrol bomb attack on County Durham home

A man has been jailed for 15 years after firing shots and throwing petrol bombs at a house in County Durham in an attack police said could have ended in tragedy.

Iain Boddy, 44, of Bishop Auckland, targeted the property in Front Street, Burnhope, on Friday, 5 December 2025.

Durham Constabulary was called at around 5.15pm following reports that a firearm had been discharged.

Glass bottles containing petrol were also thrown towards the property, starting a fire in the garden which was quickly extinguished.

Nobody was injured.

DNA found on petrol bomb wick

Boddy was identified as a suspect during the subsequent investigation.

Forensic examination found Boddy’s DNA on the wick of a petrol bomb, while similar glass bottles were discovered at his workplace.

A jury at Durham Crown Court unanimously convicted him of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and arson with intent to endanger life.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Boddy was separately found not guilty of attempted arson with intent to endanger life in connection with an incident in Broom Hill, Stanley, on Christmas Day.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Hannah Wilson, of Durham Constabulary, said: “The attack in Burnhope was deliberate and terrifying for those who live there.

“It could easily have ended in tragedy.”

She added that this level of violence would not be tolerated in County Durham.