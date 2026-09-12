Murder arrest after man dies following alleged assault outside Barnsley pub

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following an alleged assault outside a pub in South Yorkshire.

Police were called to The Star Hotel in Cudworth, Barnsley, at around 11.30pm on Friday night following reports of an altercation.

A man aged in his 50s was found seriously injured.

Despite efforts to save him, the man died following the incident.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which could assist detectives is urged to contact police.