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CUT FREE Firefighters cut person free from car after two-vehicle crash near Maidstone

Firefighters cut person free from car after two-vehicle crash near Maidstone

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to free a person from a vehicle following a two-car crash near Maidstone.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Ashford Road in Lenham at 5.59pm on Saturday 12 September following reports of a Collision involving two cars.

Four Fire engines were sent to the scene, with crews using hydraulic cutting and rescue equipment to release one person from a vehicle.

Once freed, the casualty was handed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

Firefighters also had safe-access equipment and a high-pressure hose reel available during the incident.

The fire service operation was completed at around 7.05pm.

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