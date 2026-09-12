Police lock down Broadwater Holiday Park as officers flood scene

A holiday park was placed under police lockdown as officers responded to an ongoing incident.

Police descended on Broadwater Holiday Park, with cordons reportedly put in place across the site and people prevented from entering or leaving while officers dealt with the incident.

At least 10 police officers were seen at the holiday park as the response unfolded yesterday.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been officially confirmed.

A request for further information has been made to Lancashire Police, and this story will be updated when a statement is received.

Were you there? If you witnessed the incident or have photographs or video from Broadwater Holiday Park, send them to UKNIP along with the time, location and any information about what you saw.