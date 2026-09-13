A man has died following a major Fire at a high-rise residential block in east London.

Around 70 firefighters and ten fire engines were called to Blackwall Way in Poplar after a blaze broke out in a flat on the 17th floor of a 22-storey building.

London Fire Brigade said a two-room flat and its balcony were damaged by the fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and rescued two adults and a child.

Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 50 residents evacuated

A further 50 people had left the building before firefighters arrived and were taken to a rest centre while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

London Fire Brigade’s 999 control room received the first calls at 4.35am on Saturday 12 September.

Crews were mobilised from Poplar, Whitechapel, Plaistow, Stratford, Shadwell, East Ham, East Greenwich, Bethnal Green and Greenwich fire stations.

The blaze was brought under control by 6.41am.

Investigation into cause

London Fire Brigade’s Fire Investigation Team is now examining a range of factors as it works to establish how the fire started.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.