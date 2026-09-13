County lines drug dealer jailed after £223,000 heroin and crack cocaine operation uncovered

A drug dealer behind a county lines phone operation supplying heroin and crack cocaine between West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire has been jailed for six years.

Abubakr Ahmed, 23, was linked to the so-called “Khanny line”, which police said was responsible for supplying an estimated £223,380 worth of drugs between 11 February and 11 June this year.

West Yorkshire Police‘s Operation Phoenix county lines team established that around 2.23kg of crack cocaine and heroin had been supplied through the operation.

Investigations linked Ahmed to the drug line and resulted in officers executing a warrant at his home in Sladen Street, Keighley, on 11 June.

Drugs, cash and weapons seized

Ahmed was arrested at the property, where officers recovered several mobile phones, including the handset used to operate the drugs line.

Police also discovered individually prepared deals of crack cocaine and cocaine, larger quantities of heroin, cash, electronic scales and drug-packaging equipment.

A number of weapons were also recovered, including a knuckle-duster stun gun, which is classified as a prohibited weapon under firearms legislation.

Ahmed, of Leeds Road, Bradford, was subsequently charged with offences including being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine.

He was also charged with possession of criminal property in relation to the seized cash and possession of an electrical incapacitation device.

Jailed for six years

Ahmed admitted the offences and appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday 9 September, where he was sentenced to a total of six years in prison.

The court rejected Ahmed’s claims that he had been coerced by others because of a drugs debt connected to his own dependency and that he had merely been holding the drugs on their behalf.

The investigation was carried out by West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Phoenix team, which targets county lines drug dealing and associated organised criminality.