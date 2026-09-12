Three arrested after man suffers suspected stab wounds in Dartford High Street

Three people have been arrested after a man suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds during an altercation in Dartford town centre.

Kent Police said officers were called to Dartford High Street at around 8.30pm on Friday 11 September following reports of a serious assault.

It is reported that an altercation involving six people broke out following a verbal disagreement.

Police patrols and paramedics attended, where a man in his 40s was found suffering injuries consistent with stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe those involved in the incident are known to each other.

A 33-year-old man, a 49-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

All three remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

Officers are reviewing CCTV from Dartford town centre and are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who saw the assault or captured relevant footage on a mobile phone.

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/151142/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.