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BLOODBATH Man admits killing brother who was stabbed at least 36 times at Worthing home

Man admits killing brother who was stabbed at least 36 times at Worthing home

A 23-year-old man has admitted killing his older brother, who suffered at least 36 stab wounds at a home in Worthing, West Sussex.

Jack Mitten, 25, was found dead by his aunt at a property in Lindum Road on 3 September 2025.

He had suffered multiple stab wounds to his head, chest and neck.

His brother, Taylor Mitten, 23, subsequently went on the run and shaved off his beard in an attempt to disguise his appearance.

He was arrested three days after the killing in Curzon Close, Worthing.

Manslaughter plea accepted

Mitten appeared at Lewes Crown Court, sitting in Hove, on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

At the time Jack was killed, Mitten was on bail in connection with conspiracy to commit arson and other offences.

He had also previously pleaded guilty to setting fire to a Nissan Qashqai in June 2020.

Mitten is due to be sentenced in October.

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