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DASHCAM APPEAL Woman in her 70s seriously injured in two-car crash on A30 near Yarcombe

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in two-car crash on A30 near Yarcombe

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious Collision involving two cars on the A30 near Yarcombe.

Emergency services were called to the A30 near Underdown Moor at around 1pm on Monday, 31 August, following reports of a collision involving two Citroen cars.

A woman in her 70s, from near Exeter, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police said she is expected to make a full recovery.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

The road was closed while Roads Policing officers carried out an investigation at the scene.

Officers have thanked motorists and the public for their patience during the closure.

Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police online or call 101, quoting log 411 of 31 August 2026.

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