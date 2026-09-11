Mother appears in court charged with murder of 17-month-old daughter in Dudley

A mother has appeared in court charged with the murder of her 17-month-old daughter in Dudley.

Faiza Hassan, 36, is accused of murdering the girl on 9 April 2023.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to an address in Castle Hill, Dudley, by paramedics at around 5.20pm that day.

The 17-month-old girl was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination found she had suffered a number of injuries.

Mother faces further charges

Hassan also faces eight counts of wounding with intent, relating to alleged offences between 1 November 2022 and 9 April 2023.

She is additionally charged with cruelty to her daughter and cruelty to another child.

Her mother, Sahra Hassan, 61, of Walsall, is charged with allowing the death of the 17-month-old girl and cruelty to her between the same dates.

Both women appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday, 10 September.

Faiza Hassan was remanded in custody, while Sahra Hassan was granted conditional bail.

Both are due to appear before the same court again on 9 October.

Proceedings are active and both defendants are entitled to a fair trial.

SEO title: Mother in court charged with murder of 17-month-old daughter in Dudley

Meta description: Faiza Hassan, 36, has appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with murdering her 17-month-old daughter in Dudley in April 2023.