Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Trace Accidental Wi-Fi Login – Found Hiding In Wardrobe

A 34-year-old drug dealer in Wembley, west London, was arrested after police traced an accidental Wi-Fi login and found him hiding in a wardrobe. Joel Louis, who was involved in the “Bobby” drugs line, was charged with drug possession and conspiracy.

Police discovered the incident when they executed a search warrant at his property, where they found cocaine and heroin worth £8,800, a loaded 9mm firearm with 13 rounds of ammunition, a machete, a flip knife, and £8,000 in cash. He was also found handling over 100 calls per day from a buyer directory with nearly 250 users.

As police executed the search warrant, Louis legged into the bedroom and hid inside a wardrobe. An officer told him to “come down mate,” to which he replied, “How did you find me?”

The London Met had launched an investigation into the “Bobby” drugs line after seizing mobile phones from children coerced into the supply chain. Louis was jailed for 12 years and nine months following the accidental login, which the police said was flagged by the bank as a massive income source despite him being unemployed.

Not Guilty TV tweeted that Louis had been locked up for 12 years and nine months after police followed an accidental Wi-Fi login and found him in a Wembley wardrobe. The incident highlights how even unintentional actions can lead to legal consequences.