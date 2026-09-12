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DATA BREACH Police call handler jailed after feeding confidential information to cocaine dealers

Police call handler jailed after feeding confidential information to cocaine dealers

 

A police call handler who passed sensitive information to cocaine dealers while struggling with his own drug addiction has been jailed.

Cameron Clifford, 28, from Chester-le-Street, used his position with Durham Constabulary to access confidential police systems and provide information to dealers who were supplying him with cocaine.

Teesside Crown Court heard Clifford’s offending took place during 2021 and 2022 while he was addicted to the Class A drug.

He admitted misconduct in a public office and possession of cocaine and was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Prosecutors said Clifford used information obtained through his job to help keep the dealers “on the safe side” and reduce their chances of coming to police attention.

His activities were eventually uncovered during a covert internal operation.

An undercover officer deliberately submitted a false public tip-off concerning a vehicle purportedly linked to known drug dealers.

Clifford accessed the restricted information and then attempted to warn the gang, exposing the fact that confidential information was being passed outside the force.

He was subsequently arrested and suspended.

The court was told that although Clifford disclosed police information during the period of his offending, investigators found no evidence that an active police operation had been compromised.

Sentencing him, Judge Nathan Adams said Clifford had “abused that position of trust that was placed in you”.

The judge acknowledged that some of the information involved in the investigation had been deliberately fabricated by police but said Clifford’s conduct represented a serious breach of the trust placed in him.

Three cocaine dealers also jailed

Three men who supplied Clifford with cocaine were also handed prison sentences after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Kieren Smith, 25, was jailed for 40 months, Brandon Wales, 25, received 40 months, and James Chappell, 28, was sentenced to 48 months.

Judge Adams said the three were “jointly and equally involved in street-level dealing of cocaine” and described their operation as sophisticated and financially motivated.

He told them:

“None of you were forced or coerced. This was not a stupid one-off action. Given the scale and duration, only an immediate prison sentence can be justified.”

The court heard all three had no previous convictions, had expressed remorse and had taken steps to change their lives.

Clifford also had no previous convictions.

Prosecutors said his police role gave him access to sensitive systems and information supplied by members of the public. He used that access to maintain favour with dealers to whom he owed money, although the prosecution did not suggest he had been threatened into providing the information.

His barrister told the court Clifford was genuinely remorseful for his actions.

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