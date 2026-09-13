Man fighting for life after early-morning assault in Ashford town centre

A man has been taken to a London hospital in a critical condition after suffering serious head injuries in a reported assault in Ashford.

Kent Police were called at 5.12am on Sunday 13 September 2026 to the Lower High Street area, close to a water fountain and the St Johns Lane alleyway.

Officers attended alongside ambulance crews and found a man in his 30s with serious head injuries.

He was taken to a London hospital, where police say he remains in a critical condition.

Police cordon in place

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported assault is ongoing.

Police have established a cordon covering part of the town centre between Wellesley Road and North Street while enquiries are carried out.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

Anyone who can assist should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 13-0497.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.