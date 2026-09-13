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POLICE PURSUIT Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing during police pursuit in Ossett

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing during police pursuit in Ossett

 

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing during a police pursuit in West Yorkshire.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday as the motorcycle was travelling along Owl Lane in Ossett.

Police said officers requested the rider to stop, but the motorcycle failed to do so.

A pursuit was subsequently authorised before the bike crashed a “very short time later”.

The rider, a man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

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