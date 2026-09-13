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MASK BAN Police introduce new face-covering powers at protests across three UK cities

Police introduce new face-covering powers at protests across three UK cities

 

Police in three parts of the country have introduced special powers restricting protesters from concealing their identities during demonstrations on Saturday 12 September.

The measures are in force in Newcastle, Tamworth and Portsmouth, where planned protests are taking place.

The powers allow officers to take action against people who use face coverings for the purpose of concealing their identity during protest activity within designated areas.

Restrictions in three cities

Northumbria Police introduced the powers across Newcastle city centre between 7am and 7pm, while Staffordshire Police put restrictions in place in Tamworth from 8am until 6pm.

In Portsmouth, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary introduced the measures from 10am on Saturday until 10am on Sunday 13 September.

The Portsmouth restrictions follow disorder at Eastney Marina the previous weekend.

Del Leon Somerville, 42, has since been charged with violent disorder and assaulting a police officer in connection with that earlier incident and was remanded to appear in court.

Nottingham restrictions to follow

Separate face-covering restrictions are due to come into force in Nottingham on 15 September, with fines of £70 available in certain circumstances.

The Nottingham measure is not a blanket prohibition on wearing face coverings.

Exemptions apply in legitimate circumstances, including for religious, health, medical and work-related reasons.

The introduction of the measures comes as police forces make use of powers aimed at preventing people from deliberately hiding their identities during protests while maintaining the right to lawful and peaceful demonstration.

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