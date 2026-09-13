Afghan murder suspect ‘badly beaten’ inside notorious Greek prison after British aid worker’s death

An Afghan man accused of murdering British aid worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, has reportedly been badly beaten by fellow inmates while being held in one of Greece’s toughest prisons.

Sharif Ahmadzai, 26, a boxer and refugee NGO founder, is being held at the high-security Korydallos Prison after being charged with intentional murder, robbery and weapons offences.

According to prison sources, Ahmadzai was allegedly attacked by other inmates shortly after arriving at the jail and required treatment at the prison infirmary.

One custodial source claimed: “Inmates don’t like lady killers. They made that known very quickly.”

The reported prison assault has not been independently confirmed by the authorities.

British aid worker found inside suitcase

Ross’s decomposed remains were discovered on 18 July inside a black suitcase abandoned in a derelict car park in Kypseli, central Athens, after she disappeared from her apartment.

Ahmadzai is accused of killing Ross, although the allegations against him have yet to be determined at trial.

He has reportedly admitted moving her body but maintains that he found Ross already dead.

Investigators allege that more than €10,000 was subsequently withdrawn using Ross’s bank cards and that misleading messages were sent from her mobile phone.

A Greek police source said: “You find someone dead, you move their body, you steal their money, you don’t alert authorities… it’s hard to believe.”

Wife’s evidence described as ‘crucial’

Investigators reportedly received significant evidence from Ahmadzai’s American wife, Alaina Hall, with whom he has a young child.

Hall told investigators she woke on 15 July to discover her husband was missing and that his phone’s location showed him at Ross’s apartment.

She also reported receiving €2,550 and a new iPhone 17 Pro, which she feared may have been purchased using Ross’s bank cards.

Greek detectives reportedly described her evidence as “crucial” to establishing a timeline of events, alongside CCTV footage gathered during the investigation.

Suspect awaiting trial

Ahmadzai can be held in pre-trial detention under Greek law while the criminal proceedings continue.

It is not known whether he has sought a transfer from Korydallos following the reported assault.

A prison source claimed Ahmadzai had “felt the full force” of the prison’s inmate culture.

Ahmadzai has not been convicted of Ross’s murder, and the allegations against him remain subject to criminal proceedings.