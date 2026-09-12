Two arrested after police officers assaulted at Fleetwood caravan park

Two people have been arrested after two police officers were assaulted while responding to a disturbance at a caravan park in Fleetwood.
Lancashire Police were called to Broadwater Caravan Park at around 4.54pm on Friday 11 September following reports of a disturbance.
Officers attended the holiday park, where two police officers were assaulted during the incident.
Both injured officers were taken to hospital to be assessed and were later discharged.
A 45-year-old woman from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a firearm.
A 22-year-old man, also from Fleetwood, was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Both remained in police custody following their arrests while enquiries continued.
The incident prompted a significant police response at Broadwater Caravan Park, with officers attending the site while the disturbance was dealt with.