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TWICE THE SPEED Medical student jailed after killing cyclist while driving at almost twice the speed limit

Medical student jailed after killing cyclist while driving at almost twice the speed limit

A former medical student who killed a cyclist while driving at almost twice the speed limit has been jailed for four and a half years, despite the victim’s family making an emotional plea for him to be spared prison.

Yasin Khan, 23, was travelling at between 55mph and 59mph in a 30mph limit when his Volkswagen Golf struck father-of-two Ben Steward, 38, on the A140 outer ring road in Norwich.

The collision happened at around 6.44pm on 27 February 2023 as Mr Steward was crossing a junction on his bicycle.

Norwich Crown Court heard it was dark and Mr Steward was riding an unlit bicycle while wearing dark clothing. He had also ridden through a red light, while subsequent tests detected traces of cocaine and heroin in his system.

However, Khan’s excessive speed was central to the prosecution case.

Witnesses described Khan as following a blue Ford Focus which was estimated to be travelling at between 60mph and 65mph.

The Ford narrowly avoided Mr Steward before Khan’s Golf struck him. One witness described the vehicles as travelling “like a bat out of hell”.

Prosecutors said it could not be established that Khan was racing the unidentified Ford driver, but alleged he had been mirroring the other vehicle’s driving.

Khan, originally from Newcastle, was studying medicine at the University of East Anglia at the time. He subsequently left his studies and became a barber.

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

Judge Katharine Moore sentenced Khan to four years and six months in prison and disqualified him from driving for seven years. He must also pass an extended driving test before being allowed back behind the wheel.

Family asked judge to show mercy

In an emotional victim impact statement, Mr Steward’s sister Charly Steward described her brother as “the kindest, sweetest man who would help anyone”.

She told the court the family’s hearts had broken when he died and said the space he had left in their lives could never be filled.

But in an extraordinary act of forgiveness, she asked the judge not to send Khan to prison, saying she felt no hatred or resentment towards him.

“Prison is not going to bring Ben back. It will only take another son, another brother, away from his family.”

Judge Moore acknowledged the family’s compassion but ruled that the seriousness of Khan’s offending meant an immediate prison sentence was unavoidable.

Addressing Khan, she said:

“The terrible consequences of your ill judgement will mark his family forever.”

The court heard Khan stopped immediately following the collision, contacted the emergency services and cooperated with investigators.

Breath and drug tests were negative and there was no evidence that he had been using a mobile phone.

Defence barrister Andrew Oliver argued Khan’s dangerous driving had been brief rather than prolonged and said there was no evidence of racing or competitive driving.

He described Khan as kind, thoughtful and compassionate and said he was profoundly remorseful.

Mr Steward’s other sister, Zoe Byrne, told the court the tragedy had also contributed to the decline of their mother, Hayley Steward, who died after struggling with grief following her son’s death.

After the sentencing, Charly Steward maintained that she had forgiven Khan.

“I choose forgiveness because Ben would have chosen forgiveness. The pain has to stop somewhere.”

Detective Sergeant Mark Bassett, from Norfolk Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the fatal collision had been entirely avoidable and demonstrated the devastating consequences that irresponsible driving can have on families.

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