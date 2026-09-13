Woman admits killing vulnerable man in his own home after stabbing him 11 times

A woman who repeatedly stabbed a vulnerable man inside his supported accommodation has admitted killing him on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Kayleigh Smart, 40, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to the manslaughter of Liam Collier, 34, who was described as a “childlike” man with additional needs and a history of being taken advantage of by others.

Mr Collier had been living in supported accommodation in Sherlock Avenue, Haydock, after moving there in June 2024.

The court heard Smart contacted him through Facebook on 2 May 2025. They exchanged messages and had a video call lasting around 50 minutes before Smart travelled from Liverpool to his flat.

CCTV captured her arriving at around 8.55pm, with the pair entering the property together.

‘Help me please. I’ve done nothing wrong’

The fatal attack began at around 10.24pm.

Neighbouring CCTV captured Mr Collier desperately calling for help and saying he was being stabbed before he fell from his living-room window.

During a frantic 999 call, he repeatedly cried: “I’m getting stabbed,” and: “Help me please. I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Paramedics and a critical care doctor fought to save him, but Mr Collier was pronounced dead at 11.30pm.

A post-mortem examination found he had suffered 11 stab wounds to his neck, chest, back and arms.

The knife used in the killing was never recovered. Prosecutors believe Smart either cleaned the weapon or disposed of it in overgrowth behind the flat.

Court hears of severe psychosis

Prosecutor Andrew Thomas KC told Liverpool Crown Court that Smart had a lengthy history of mental illness, including schizophrenia, and had previously received inpatient treatment.

Following her discharge in March 2024, she initially engaged with mental health services but later stopped taking medication and disengaged from support while abusing alcohol and drugs.

The court heard this contributed to a severe relapse in her psychotic symptoms.

Smart initially told police that her former partner had stabbed Mr Collier.

She later told consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Lucy Bacon that she believed she was in danger and had acted in self-defence.

Dr Bacon concluded that psychosis was the “major causing factor” in the killing and said she did not believe Smart would have committed the offence had she not been psychotic.

Prosecutors, however, said there was “strong evidence” casting doubt on Smart’s claim that she believed such extreme violence was necessary to defend herself.

‘She knew she’d done wrong’

The prosecution argued that Smart’s actions following the killing — including the disappearance of the weapon and her initial account to police — demonstrated that she retained a significant degree of responsibility.

Mr Thomas told the court: “She knew she’d done wrong and she lied about it.

“That says something about residual responsibility.”

Smart’s previous offending dates back to when she was 16 and includes threatening behaviour, battery, theft, fraud and harassment.

She also has a previous conviction for making threats with a bladed article in December 2019.

Her mental health history includes diagnoses of depression, ADHD and aggressive antisocial conduct disorder before she was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2023.

Hospital or prison order to be considered

Defending, Michael Hayton KC described the case as “particularly sad” and acknowledged the devastating loss suffered by Mr Collier’s family.

He said Smart had demonstrated “genuine remorse” and argued that treatment under a hospital order would offer greater long-term protection to the public than imprisonment.

The defence maintained Smart had gone to Mr Collier seeking company and accommodation and that the killing had not been premeditated.

Judge Brian Cummings KC adjourned sentencing until Tuesday 15 September.

The court is expected to consider whether Smart should receive a Section 37/41 hospital order, which could result in indefinite detention in hospital subject to restrictions, or a Section 45A hybrid order, combining a prison sentence with immediate treatment in hospital.