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MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Major canal search underway for missing Devizes woman Marcia

Major canal search underway for missing Devizes woman Marcia

 

A major search is underway along the canal in Devizes for a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday 11 September.

Marcia was last seen during the early hours of the morning in the Kingsmanor Wharf area of Devizes.

Wiltshire Search and Rescue volunteers have joined local police officers in searching the canal and surrounding areas as efforts to locate her continue.

Police appeal to residents

Marcia is described as approximately 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and with blonde hair.

She is believed to have been wearing dark navy or black leggings, a striped top and flip-flops when she disappeared.

Residents in the area are being asked to check gardens, garages, sheds and other outbuildings in case Marcia has sought shelter or entered a property.

People with doorbell cameras or CCTV are also being urged to review their footage for any possible sighting of her.

Anyone who knows where Marcia is, or who has information that could assist the search, should contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting log number 77 of 11 September.

Anyone who sees Marcia and believes there is an immediate emergency should call 999.

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