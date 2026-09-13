Woman, 88, named as Jill Gant as police continue Abingdon murder investigation

An 88-year-old woman who died at a property in Abingdon has been formally identified by police as Jill Gant.

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation after officers were called to an address in Appleford Drive at around 2.20pm on Thursday 10 September.

Jill has now been formally identified and her family have released a photograph of her.

A 36-year-old man from Abingdon, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody while detectives continue their investigation.

Specially trained officers are supporting Jill’s family.

‘Our thoughts remain with Jill’s family’

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Jill’s family.

“We would ask, on their behalf, that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information that could assist the murder investigation to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43260472268.