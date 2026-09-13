Police Incident in Brighton: Cars Damaged, Person Treated by Paramedics

A large police and ambulance presence was reported in the Morley Street area of brighton this evening just after 7pm on Sunday, 13 September 2026.

Emergency services were called to the area following an incident involving a vehicle.

Unconfirmed reports suggest police attempted to stop a vehicle, with several cars reportedly damaged during the incident.

A person was seen being treated by paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) in the road.

The exact circumstances remain unclear, and further information is expected from Sussex Police.