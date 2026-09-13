Boy, 16, killed after car crashes into tree on A4104 in Worcestershire

A 16-year-old boy has died after a car left the road and crashed into a tree in Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police said a blue Volkswagen Polo was travelling along the A4104 from Defford towards Dunstall at around 9.20pm on Saturday 12 September 2026 when it collided with a tree between the main carriageway and the slip road to Bourne Road.

The 16-year-old, who was a passenger in the car, suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, aged 16 and 17, suffered minor injuries.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving in excess of drink and drugs.

He has since been interviewed and released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Rose Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the boy who tragically lost his life yesterday.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and will be kept informed throughout the investigation process.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the Volkswagen Polo before the crash or has relevant dashcam footage to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].