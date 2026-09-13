Police hunt six men after officers were assaulted during violent disorder at Eastney Marina

Police are seeking six men following violent disorder at Eastney Marina in Portsmouth, during which officers were assaulted.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has appealed for the public’s help to identify the men as enquiries continue into the disorder.

The force has condemned the violence against officers, saying: “Our officers don’t deserve to be assaulted.”

Police are urging anyone who recognises any of the men being sought, or who has information that could help identify them, to come forward.

The investigation relates to disorder at Eastney Marina, where officers were deployed following tensions in the area.

Anyone with relevant information, photographs or video footage from the incident is being encouraged to contact police.