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BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing Maidstone man as police are concerned for his welfare

Urgent appeal to find missing Maidstone man as police are concerned for his welfare

 

Police have launched an appeal to find a 46-year-old man reported missing from Maidstone.

Mark Jess was reported missing early on Sunday 13 September 2026 and was last seen in the Lower Fant Road area.

Kent Police said officers are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone who knows his current whereabouts to come forward urgently.

Description of Mark

Mark is described as white, around 6ft 1in tall and bald.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey baseball cap with mesh at the rear, a dark hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

He was also carrying a large rucksack.

Anyone with critical information about Mark’s current whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 13-0332.

Anyone with other information that could help officers locate him should contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat service on the force’s website.

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