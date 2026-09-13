Drug dealer jailed after throwing 260 wraps of cocaine and heroin while fleeing police

A drug dealer who tried to escape police by speeding away on a stolen motorbike before throwing away around 260 wraps of cocaine and heroin has been locked up for five years.

Corben Pearson, 19, was caught after officers chased him across a field in Sutton-in-Ashfield and eventually found him crouching in a bush.

Officers from a county priority tasking team had gone to Brierley Forest Park on 5 March to recover an abandoned motorbike when they spotted Pearson riding another bike, which was later established to have been stolen.

Pearson attempted to ride away after noticing police but lost his balance in the muddy terrain and fell from the bike.

He then ran across a nearby field, discarding items as officers pursued him on foot.

260 drug wraps recovered

Police caught up with Pearson after finding him hiding in a bush.

An officer retraced the route of the chase and discovered a bag containing approximately 260 individual wraps of cocaine and heroin that Pearson had thrown away.

Several mobile phones were recovered near his hiding place, while officers also seized large quantities of cash and a knuckleduster when he was searched.

A subsequent investigation by the force’s County Lines team linked Pearson to a wider conspiracy to supply drugs across the Ashfield area.

Police established that cocaine, heroin and cannabis had been supplied during a nine-month period between June 2025 and March 2026.

Shop worker punched during robbery

Pearson was also linked to a robbery at a shop in Forest Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on 5 February.

During the incident, Pearson took bottles of alcohol from shelves and headed towards the exit while another man repeatedly punched a shop worker in the face.

Pearson, of Brierley Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, was charged with a series of offences including robbery, conspiracy to possess Class A drugs with intent to supply, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

He was also charged with handling stolen goods, possessing an offensive weapon in public and using a motor vehicle without a valid licence or insurance.

Pearson pleaded guilty to all the offences.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 11 September, where he was sentenced to five years in a young offenders’ institution.