Two 11-year-old girls taken to hospital after assault involving teenagers in Chessington

Police are investigating after two 11-year-old girls were injured during a reported assault involving teenagers in Chessington.

The Metropolitan Police was called to a disturbance in Woodgate Avenue at around 6.10pm on Saturday 12 September 2026.

Officers attended the scene and found the two girls suffering from injuries.

Both children were taken to hospital for treatment, where their injuries were subsequently assessed as minor.

Police investigation underway

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing.

Police have not confirmed that any arrests have been made in connection with the reported assault.