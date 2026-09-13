Emergency services respond to incident at Whitehouse Bridge roundabout amid major traffic delays

Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Whitehouse Bridge roundabout, with motorists being advised to avoid the area.

A person appeared to be receiving treatment from ambulance crews on the carriageway, with police officers also at the scene and an area cordoned off.

The exact circumstances of the incident and the condition of the person involved are not yet known.

The emergency response is causing significant traffic congestion around the roundabout, and drivers are being advised to use alternative routes where possible.

Further details are awaited from the emergency services.