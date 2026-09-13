Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

STREET BRAWL Three arrested after man knocked unconscious in Nottingham city centre attack

Three arrested after man knocked unconscious in Nottingham city centre attack

 

Three people, including two children, have been arrested after a man was punched and kicked unconscious during an assault in Nottingham city centre.

Police were called to Clumber Street at around 1.15am on Saturday following reports that a group of people had attacked a man.

Officers arrived to find the victim lying unconscious on the ground.

He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for a broken nose. Police said his injuries were less serious than initially feared.

Two boys among three arrested

An 18-year-old man and two boys, aged 13 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

All three remained in police custody while detectives continued their investigation.

Detective Inspector Ian Smith described the incident as a “nasty assault” and said several people were likely to have witnessed what happened given the busy location.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, has relevant footage or was in the Clumber Street area at the time to come forward.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police officer saves drowning man’s life after dramatic Southend beach rescue

EXCEPTIONAL Police officer saves drowning man’s life after dramatic Southend beach rescue

UK News
Estate agency director jailed over network of 19 cannabis factories worth millions

CANNABIS HAUL Estate agency director jailed over network of 19 cannabis factories worth millions

Court News, UK News
Police introduce new face-covering powers at protests across three UK cities

MASK BAN Police introduce new face-covering powers at protests across three UK cities

UK News
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing during police pursuit in Ossett

POLICE PURSUIT Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing during police pursuit in Ossett

UK News
Woman admits killing vulnerable man in his own home after stabbing him 11 times

HOSPITAL ORDER Woman admits killing vulnerable man in his own home after stabbing him 11 times

Crime, UK News
Woman, 88, named as Jill Gant as police continue Abingdon murder investigation

PICTURED AND NAMED Woman, 88, named as Jill Gant as police continue Abingdon murder investigation

Crime, UK News
Mother condemns police over ‘total failure’ in search for missing son Jack O’Sullivan

FIND JACK Mother condemns police over ‘total failure’ in search for missing son Jack O’Sullivan

Missing Persons, UK News
Afghan murder suspect ‘badly beaten’ inside notorious Greek prison after British aid worker’s death

BADLY BEATEN Afghan murder suspect ‘badly beaten’ inside notorious Greek prison after British aid worker’s death

Crime, UK News

FATAL FIRE Man dies after 17th-floor flat fire in Poplar as firefighters rescue three people

UK News
County lines drug dealer jailed after £223,000 heroin and crack cocaine operation uncovered

CRACK OPERATION County lines drug dealer jailed after £223,000 heroin and crack cocaine operation uncovered

Court News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Emergency services respond to incident at Whitehouse Bridge roundabout amid major traffic delays

POLICE INCIDENT Emergency services respond to incident at Whitehouse Bridge roundabout amid major traffic delays

Travel News, UK News
Man fighting for life after early-morning assault in Ashford town centre

LIFE CHANGING INJURIES Man fighting for life after early-morning assault in Ashford town centre

UK News
Chemical substance incident in Crawley: woman arrested on suspicion of GBH

CHEMICAL ATTACK Chemical substance incident in Crawley: woman arrested on suspicion of GBH

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man in his 50s suffers serious head injuries in late-night Ladbroke Grove assault

NO ARRESTS Man in his 50s suffers serious head injuries in late-night Ladbroke Grove assault

UK News
Residents claim fire alarms failed to sound during fatal Poplar tower block blaze

NO ALARMS Residents claim fire alarms failed to sound during fatal Poplar tower block blaze

UK News
Dad, 35, shot dead in broad daylight as police hunt gunman in West Lothian

MURDER PROBE Dad, 35, shot dead in broad daylight as police hunt gunman in West Lothian

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves man with potentially life-changing injuries

LIFE CHANGING Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves man with potentially life-changing injuries

Crime, UK News
Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves driver with potentially life-changing injuries

TRIO ARRESTED Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves driver with potentially life-changing injuries

Crime, UK News
Drug dealer jailed after throwing 260 wraps of cocaine and heroin while fleeing police

DRUGS WRAP Drug dealer jailed after throwing 260 wraps of cocaine and heroin while fleeing police

Court News, Crime, UK News
Watch Live