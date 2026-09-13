Three arrested after man knocked unconscious in Nottingham city centre attack

Three people, including two children, have been arrested after a man was punched and kicked unconscious during an assault in Nottingham city centre.

Police were called to Clumber Street at around 1.15am on Saturday following reports that a group of people had attacked a man.

Officers arrived to find the victim lying unconscious on the ground.

He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for a broken nose. Police said his injuries were less serious than initially feared.

Two boys among three arrested

An 18-year-old man and two boys, aged 13 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

All three remained in police custody while detectives continued their investigation.

Detective Inspector Ian Smith described the incident as a “nasty assault” and said several people were likely to have witnessed what happened given the busy location.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, has relevant footage or was in the Clumber Street area at the time to come forward.