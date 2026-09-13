Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves man with potentially life-changing injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious Collision on the M1 near Wakefield after a car allegedly travelled the wrong way along the motorway.

A major emergency response, including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, was sent to the scene late on Friday 11 September after the collision, which resulted in sections of the motorway being closed.

West Yorkshire Police said the crash happened shortly after 11pm on the M1 northbound near junction 41.

A blue Kia Proceed had allegedly failed to stop for police before being driven the wrong way along the carriageway and colliding with a red Dacia Sandero.

The driver of the Dacia, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which police said are being treated as potentially life-changing.

Three passengers suffered minor injuries, while police said one person left the scene.

Three arrested

An 18-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police said the 30-year-old woman was additionally arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.

All three remained in custody while enquiries continued.

M1 closed during emergency response

National Highways closed the M1 northbound between junctions 39 and 41, while traffic was also stopped on the southbound carriageway between junctions 41 and 40 during the emergency response and subsequent investigation.

The motorway was reopened by around 6am on Saturday after investigation and recovery work had been completed.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses, including anyone who saw the Kia before the collision or who may have relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.