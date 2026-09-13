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TRIO ARRESTED Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves driver with potentially life-changing injuries

Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves driver with potentially life-changing injuries

 

Three people have been arrested after a car allegedly failed to stop for police and was driven the wrong way along the M1 before crashing into another vehicle near Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police said a blue Kia Proceed failed to stop for officers shortly before the Collision on the northbound carriageway near junction 41 at around 11pm on Friday 11 September.

The Kia was then driven the wrong way along the motorway before colliding with a red Dacia Sandero.

The Dacia driver, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Police said his injuries are being treated as potentially life-changing.

Three passengers in the Kia suffered minor injuries, while police said one person left the scene.

Three arrested

An 18-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

All three remained in police custody while enquiries continued.

The 30-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or other footage that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 13260519370, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

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