Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

NO ARRESTS Man in his 50s suffers serious head injuries in late-night Ladbroke Grove assault

Man in his 50s suffers serious head injuries in late-night Ladbroke Grove assault

Police have launched an investigation after a man suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Ladbroke Grove.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Ladbroke Grove, close to Elgin Mews, at 12.23am on Sunday 13 September 2026 following reports of an assault.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a man in his 50s with serious injuries to his head.

He was taken to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

No arrests made

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the assault remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 167/13September.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Murder arrest after man dies following alleged assault outside Barnsley pub

PUB ATTACK Murder arrest after man dies following alleged assault outside Barnsley pub

Crime, UK News
Three arrested after man suffers suspected stab wounds in Dartford High Street

KNIFE ATTACK Three arrested after man suffers suspected stab wounds in Dartford High Street

Crime, UK News
Teen suffers potentially life-changing injuries after ‘unknown substance’ thrown during Manchester city centre altercation

CHEMICAL ATTACK Teen suffers potentially life-changing injuries after ‘unknown substance’ thrown during Manchester city centre altercation

UK News
Swindon Police Launch Manhunt for Suspect After Serious Assault

SERIOUS ASSAULT Swindon Police Launch Manhunt for Suspect After Serious Assault

UK News
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia launches massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine

UKRAINE ATTACK NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia launches massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine

World News
Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves man with potentially life-changing injuries

CRASH APPEAL Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves man with potentially life-changing injuries

Crime, UK News
Police call handler jailed after feeding confidential information to cocaine dealers

DATA BREACH Police call handler jailed after feeding confidential information to cocaine dealers

Court News, UK News
Police lock down Broadwater Holiday Park as officers flood scene

LOCKDOWN Police lock down Broadwater Holiday Park as officers flood scene

UK News
Police Officer Claims He’ll “F Up” UFC Fighter During Arrest

COP CONFESSION Police Officer Claims He’ll “F Up” UFC Fighter During Arrest

UK News

TOWER BLOCK BLAZE Around 70 firefighters tackle 17th-floor blaze at Poplar tower block

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FATAL FIRE Man dies after 17th-floor flat fire in Poplar as firefighters rescue three people

UK News
County lines drug dealer jailed after £223,000 heroin and crack cocaine operation uncovered

CRACK OPERATION County lines drug dealer jailed after £223,000 heroin and crack cocaine operation uncovered

Court News, Crime, UK News
Firefighters cut person free from car after two-vehicle crash near Maidstone

CUT FREE Firefighters cut person free from car after two-vehicle crash near Maidstone

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Estate agency director jailed over network of 19 cannabis factories worth millions

CANNABIS HAUL Estate agency director jailed over network of 19 cannabis factories worth millions

Court News, UK News
Police introduce new face-covering powers at protests across three UK cities

MASK BAN Police introduce new face-covering powers at protests across three UK cities

UK News
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing during police pursuit in Ossett

POLICE PURSUIT Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing during police pursuit in Ossett

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Emergency services respond to incident at Whitehouse Bridge roundabout amid major traffic delays

POLICE INCIDENT Emergency services respond to incident at Whitehouse Bridge roundabout amid major traffic delays

Travel News, UK News
Man fighting for life after early-morning assault in Ashford town centre

LIFE CHANGING INJURIES Man fighting for life after early-morning assault in Ashford town centre

UK News
Major canal search underway for missing Devizes woman Marcia

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Major canal search underway for missing Devizes woman Marcia

Missing Persons, UK News
Watch Live