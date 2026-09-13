Man in his 50s suffers serious head injuries in late-night Ladbroke Grove assault

Police have launched an investigation after a man suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Ladbroke Grove.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Ladbroke Grove, close to Elgin Mews, at 12.23am on Sunday 13 September 2026 following reports of an assault.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a man in his 50s with serious injuries to his head.

He was taken to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

No arrests made

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the assault remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 167/13September.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.