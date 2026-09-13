Urgent search launched for missing 14-year-old girl from Chippenham

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Chippenham.

Sufia was last seen leaving her home address in the Patterdown area at approximately 8pm on Saturday 12 September 2026.

Police said it is not known which direction she travelled after leaving the property.

Sufia is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of average build, with long dark brown hair which she usually wears tied back.

She normally wears dark tracksuit bottoms, a hooded top and trainers.

Police concerned for teenager’s welfare

Chippenham Police said officers are concerned about Sufia’s whereabouts and are urging anyone who has seen her or knows where she may be to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54260110858.

Anyone who sees Sufia and believes there is an immediate emergency should call 999.