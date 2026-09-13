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SIX POINTS Danny Tommo Claims Targeted After Police Pull Him Over, Turns Out He Was Driving Uninsured With Illegal Tints

Danny Tommo Claims Targeted After Police Pull Him Over, Turns Out He Was Driving Uninsured With Illegal Tints

Danny Tommo is in full victim mode again today after being pulled over by police “on his way to church” (wearing a tracksuit, no less).

Danny was followed from his house and arrived near the location of his church, where multiple police vehicles surrounded him. His 8-year-old son was traumatised by the experience.

Tommo claims he was intentionally targeted and that his son was traumatised by the experience. He also alleges that the police used intimidating tactics while his son was in the car.

The incident highlights the legal and ethical concerns surrounding road safety and police conduct, particularly when individuals are pulled over for seemingly minor reasons.

Tommo was driving a car with illegally tinted windows that is registered to a disqualified driver. He was also uninsured and driving the car himself. The police used Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to identify him.

The police did not let him off because he claimed he was on his way to church and had his son in the car. Tommo’s supporters are accusing the police of targeting him for political reasons, despite similar incidents involving other individuals.

Tommo’s actions have drawn criticism from the public, who argue that ordinary people should not have to put up with such behavior. The incident raises questions about road safety laws and the treatment of drivers in the UK.

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