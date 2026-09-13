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RIDE COLLAPSED Three children taken to hospital after fairground ride incident in Rotherham

Three children taken to hospital after fairground ride incident in Rotherham

 

Three children have been taken to hospital following an incident involving a fairground ride in Rotherham.

Emergency services were called to Maltby Crags Fair on Sunday evening after an incident involving the Superbob ride.

The children, aged between 11 and 13, suffered injuries while on the attraction and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Initial reports from the scene indicated that part of the ride had collapsed, although the precise circumstances surrounding the incident have yet to be officially confirmed.

Fairground closed and police cordon erected

A large emergency service response was sent to the fairground following the incident, with police cordons established while enquiries were carried out.

The fair was subsequently closed for the night.

Blyth Lane was temporarily closed between Muglet Lane and Victoria Road during the emergency response but has since reopened.

The extent of the children’s injuries has not been confirmed beyond reports that all three were taken to hospital as a precaution.

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