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AXE ATTACK Woman arrested after armed police respond to reports of axe during Bracknell incident

Woman arrested after armed police respond to reports of axe during Bracknell incident

 

A woman has been arrested after armed police were called to a domestic incident in Bracknell following reports that a woman was in possession of a weapon believed to be an axe.

Thames Valley Police said officers, including armed officers, were deployed to Melrose at around 11.15am on Sunday 13 September 2026.

It is understood that a woman was Tasered by police during the incident.

Police said those involved were believed to be known to each other and officers did not believe there was any threat to the wider public.

Woman arrested and taken to hospital

A woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

Thames Valley Police said she sustained minor injuries following police contact and was receiving treatment in hospital.

The police scene has since been lifted, with the force thanking residents for avoiding the area while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Additional officers will remain in the area during the evening to provide reassurance.

Anyone with concerns or questions has been advised to speak to a uniformed officer.

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