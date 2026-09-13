Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BOAT SANK ‘Waist-deep in water’: Littlehampton RNLI rescues two men from sinking boat

‘Waist-deep in water’: Littlehampton RNLI rescues two men from sinking boat

Two men were rescued from a sinking boat near Littlehampton Harbour after a volunteer lifeboat crew was called out by the HM Coastguard.

The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday 12 September, when the volunteer lifeboat crew of Littlehampton RNLI was dispatched to assist following a report of a vessel in trouble near the entrance to Littlehampton Harbour.

The small cuddy had sunk around 100 metres south of the harbour entrance, leaving the two men standing in waist-deep water.

Littlehampton RNLI launched its D-Class lifeboat, Spirit of Fidelity, and headed towards the stricken vessel after the casualties were located using two flares.

The lifeboat crew arrived at the scene and found both men cold but otherwise well. They were then safely brought aboard the lifeboat and taken back to the visitor moorings in Littlehampton Harbour, where Coastguards and RNLI shore crew assisted them to the lifeboat station to warm up.

Chris King, Littlehampton RNLI Launch Authority, said the station’s volunteer crew are trained to respond at any time.

“When the pager sounds, we drop everything to save anyone in distress,” he said.

The rescue was coordinated by volunteers, with Chris King leaving a wedding reception to respond to the emergency.

Littlehampton RNLI emphasised that its volunteer crews train in all weather conditions and remain on call around the clock to respond to people in trouble at sea or on the river.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Emergency services respond to incident at Whitehouse Bridge roundabout amid major traffic delays

POLICE INCIDENT Emergency services respond to incident at Whitehouse Bridge roundabout amid major traffic delays

Travel News, UK News
Man fighting for life after early-morning assault in Ashford town centre

LIFE CHANGING INJURIES Man fighting for life after early-morning assault in Ashford town centre

UK News
Chemical substance incident in Crawley: woman arrested on suspicion of GBH

CHEMICAL ATTACK Chemical substance incident in Crawley: woman arrested on suspicion of GBH

Crime, UK News
‘Waist-deep in water’: Littlehampton RNLI rescues two men from sinking boat

BOAT SANK ‘Waist-deep in water’: Littlehampton RNLI rescues two men from sinking boat

UK News
Major canal search underway for missing Devizes woman Marcia

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Major canal search underway for missing Devizes woman Marcia

Missing Persons, UK News
Two Sheffield men jailed over petrol arson attack on 78-year-old woman’s home

ARSON ATTACK Two Sheffield men jailed over petrol arson attack on 78-year-old woman’s home

Court News, UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing Maidstone man as police are concerned for his welfare

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing Maidstone man as police are concerned for his welfare

Missing Persons, UK News
Police officer saves drowning man’s life after dramatic Southend beach rescue

EXCEPTIONAL Police officer saves drowning man’s life after dramatic Southend beach rescue

UK News
Estate agency director jailed over network of 19 cannabis factories worth millions

CANNABIS HAUL Estate agency director jailed over network of 19 cannabis factories worth millions

Court News, UK News
Police introduce new face-covering powers at protests across three UK cities

MASK BAN Police introduce new face-covering powers at protests across three UK cities

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Residents claim fire alarms failed to sound during fatal Poplar tower block blaze

NO ALARMS Residents claim fire alarms failed to sound during fatal Poplar tower block blaze

UK News
Dad, 35, shot dead in broad daylight as police hunt gunman in West Lothian

MURDER PROBE Dad, 35, shot dead in broad daylight as police hunt gunman in West Lothian

Crime, UK News
Police Incident in Brighton: Cars Damaged, Person Treated by Paramedics

POLICE LOCKDOWN Police Incident in Brighton: Cars Damaged, Person Treated by Paramedics

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves man with potentially life-changing injuries

LIFE CHANGING Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves man with potentially life-changing injuries

Crime, UK News
Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves driver with potentially life-changing injuries

TRIO ARRESTED Three arrested after wrong-way M1 crash leaves driver with potentially life-changing injuries

Crime, UK News
Drug dealer jailed after throwing 260 wraps of cocaine and heroin while fleeing police

DRUGS WRAP Drug dealer jailed after throwing 260 wraps of cocaine and heroin while fleeing police

Court News, Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Urgent search launched for missing 14-year-old girl from Chippenham

BRING HER HOME Urgent search launched for missing 14-year-old girl from Chippenham

Missing Persons, UK News
Three arrested after man knocked unconscious in Nottingham city centre attack

STREET BRAWL Three arrested after man knocked unconscious in Nottingham city centre attack

Crime, UK News
Five men jailed for almost 17 years after armed attack outside Bristol Airport

CAUGHT FLEEING Five men jailed for almost 17 years after armed attack outside Bristol Airport

Court News, UK News
Watch Live