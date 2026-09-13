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CAUGHT FLEEING Five men jailed for almost 17 years after armed attack outside Bristol Airport

Five men jailed for almost 17 years after armed attack outside Bristol Airport

 

Five men have been jailed for a combined 16 years and 10 months following a serious and apparently targeted attack outside Bristol Airport in which two men were assaulted with weapons.

The group arrived at the airport in separate cars at around 8.30am on Saturday 21 February 2026 and waited for their victims, aged 21 and 37, to leave the pick-up area.

Bristol Crown Court heard that once the two men were inside a vehicle, four separate vehicles collided with them at the roundabout near the airport entrance on the A38, causing significant fear to the occupants and other road users.

The five defendants then got out of their cars, brandished bats and attacked the two men.

The 37-year-old suffered knife wounds to his legs, while the 21-year-old sustained cuts and bruising to his head and body.

Group caught after fleeing airport

Police were called, but the five men left the scene before officers could detain them.

Around 45 minutes later, they were located near the junction 9 Tewkesbury exit of the M5 northbound.

All five pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Bristol Crown Court.

Vladamir Stan, 52, Able Marin, 21, and Florin Stan, 28, also admitted possession of an offensive weapon.

Constantin Stan, 29, additionally pleaded guilty to several shoplifting offences.

The fifth defendant, Emanuel-Ronaldo Dumitru, 27, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Combined sentences of 16 years and 10 months

At Bristol Crown Court on Friday 28 August, Vladamir Stan, Able Marin and Florin Stan were each jailed for three years and three months.

Constantin Stan received the longest sentence of four years, while Emanuel-Ronaldo Dumitru was jailed for three years and one month.

Their sentences total 16 years and 10 months.

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