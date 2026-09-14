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HORROR BLAZE Six fire engines tackle house blaze in Shepway, Maidstone

Six fire engines tackle house blaze in Shepway, Maidstone

 

Six Fire engines have been sent to a house fire in Maidstone this morning as firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Northumberland Road in Shepway on Monday 14 September 2026.

The incident was reported at around 8.01am, with control operators mobilising six fire engines to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the blaze using high-pressure hose reel jets and main jets.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service is advising people to expect delays in the surrounding area while firefighting operations continue.

There has been no information at this stage about any casualties or the cause of the fire.

More to follow.

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