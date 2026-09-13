An 18-year-old driver is facing a possible prison sentence after crashing a car into a packed Broadstairs pub twice, leaving terrified customers fleeing and a member of staff injured.

Frank Finn drove a black Seat Ibiza into the entrance of the Dolphin bar in Broadstairs shortly before 2am on 4 April.

Footage shown to Canterbury Crown Court captured the vehicle smashing into the pub while music continued to play inside.

Witnesses could be heard shouting following the impact, while door staff attempted to keep customers inside the venue.

The car remained stationary for several seconds before reversing away and then accelerating into the building for a second time, causing further damage.

Debris from the vehicle and the pub was left scattered across the road.

A member of staff was taken to hospital

A man in his 30s, believed to have been working as a doorman at the venue, was taken to hospital with injuries to his arm and leg.

Finn was arrested following the incident and initially faced allegations including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving and criminal damage.

He has since admitted dangerous driving and damaging property while being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Finn denied the more serious allegation of damaging property with intent to endanger life.

Canterbury Crown Court heard that prosecutors have now decided not to proceed with that charge.

Prosecutor Ben Wild told the court the Crown Prosecution Service had reviewed the case, including a recent psychiatric report prepared on Finn’s behalf, and concluded it was not in the public interest to continue with the allegation.

The prosecution asked for the charge to remain on file.

Defence barrister Stephen Nelson said the psychiatric evidence already obtained was unlikely to change before sentencing, although further information concerning Finn’s health could be obtained from the prison service if required.

Sentencing set for November

Judge Simon Taylor KC ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned the case for sentencing on 5 November.

The judge told Finn he would no longer face a trial and instructed him to cooperate fully with probation officers preparing reports for the court.

Finn was remanded in custody until sentencing, with any time already spent in prison to be taken into account when his sentence is determined.