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DO YOU KNOW HIM Police issue CCTV appeal after money stolen from man in Walsall

Police issue CCTV appeal after money stolen from man in Walsall

 

Police have released an image of a person they want to speak to as part of an investigation into a theft in Walsall.

Officers said money was stolen from a man in Bridge Street at around 11am on 25 August.

Investigators are now appealing for the public’s help to identify a person they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Police said: “Do you recognise this person? Officers investigating a theft in Walsall are looking to speak to them.”

Anyone who recognises the person or has information about what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 20/375897/26.

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